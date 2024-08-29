Fuzz Pet Bed - Pink - S

This small FUZZ pet bed from DISTRICT70 is specially designed for pets who love to relax on comfortable plush surfaces. Very comfortable spot: This is the perfect bed for a warm and comfortable sleep with a long-haired luxurious faux fur finishing. The dog bed filled with polyester fibre provides maximum comfort and endless snuggles. Practical design: The pet nest is made in a circular design, following the natural contour of a pet's curled-up sleeping position. The bolster edges provide additional support for your pet's head, neck and back to create a sense of security. Extra safety: Additionally, the anti-slip bottom keeps the dog bed in place for worry-free placement on tiles and hardwood floors in your home. Note:After opening the package, please shake the FUZZ before use to bring it into shape as it's made from soft polyester fibre filling. The cover is not removable, but the bed is entirely machine washable at 30¬∞C. Important information - Colour: Pink . Material: 100% polyester . Dimensions: 45 x 45 x 15 cm (L x W x H) . With a long-haired luxurious faux fur . Donut-shaped bed . Suitable for cats and dogs . Circular design following the contour of curled-up sleeping position . Seamless addition to every interior . Raised edges for security and comfort . Machine washable at 30¬∞C . Non-slip bottom