Dog Crate Furniture Brown Oak 45x62x59 cm Engineered Wood

This dog crate furniture, serving as both a dog cage and an end table, makes a practical and eye-catching addition to your living room. Sturdy construction: The doghouse is made of steel wires and engineered wood, ensuring both safety and durability. The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. 2-in-1 function: This dog kennel perfectly combines style and functions. It not only provides your furry friend with a cosy spot to nap but also doubles as an end table for you to place your favorite decorations. Ventilation design: The steel wire windows allow air to flow properly in the dog cage and prevent bad odours, creating a comfy sleeping environment for your dogs. Lockable door: This dog crate has a latched door for extra safety. Additionally, you can install the door either on the left side or right side based on your own needs. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood, steel . Overall dimensions: 45 x 62 x 59 cm (W x D x H) . Door size: 45 x 28 cm (L x W) . Suitable dog's length: 50 cm . Maximum dog weight capacity: 40 kg . Cage top weight capacity: 40 kg . With lockable door . Assembly required: Yes