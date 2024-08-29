Dog Playpen 12 Panels Black Galvanised Steel

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Keep your furry friends in a safe and comfortable enclosed space with this dog playpen. Versatile use: This versatile doghouse provides ample space for your pet. It features multiple uses: playing, exercising, or simply keeping your puppy safe. It will be the perfect play paradise for your furry friends!Robust and long-lasting: The heavy-duty galvanised steel construction ensures sturdiness and durability. Wide applications: This dog shelter is wide enough, suitable for small or medium-sized animals such as rabbits, ducks and puppies. Semi-open activity area: Without a roof, you don't need to open the door and interact with the pet directly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Galvanised steel . External dimensions: 300 x 300 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . Internal dimensions: 300 x 297 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . Max. loading capacity: 50 kg . Outdoor and indoor use . Assembly required: Yes

