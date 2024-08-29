Dog Playpen 16 Panels Steel 60x80 cm Black

Our versatile playpen is ideal for your dogs to play, exercise, train or simply keeping them safe. It will be the perfect play paradise for your furry friends! This dog kennel can be easily set up or taken down. It consists of 16 heavy-duty panels and each panel can be easily attached to the next, which allows you to configure the playpen in different shapes. The dog enclosure features two hinged doors with security latches for easy access. This durable and weather-resistant dog playpen is made of rustproof powder-coated steel, making it suitable for outdoor and indoor use. The included ground stakes help secure the playpen outdoors for added stability and security. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel . Each panel size: 80 x 60 cm (W x H) . Door size: 31 x 43 cm (W x H) . With 16 heavy-duty panels . With 2 hinged doors with security latches . Suitable for indoor and outdoor use . Easy to assemble . Ground stakes included