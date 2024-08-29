Dog Playpen 8 Panels Steel 80x100 cm Black

Our versatile playpen is ideal for your dogs to play, exercise, train or simply keeping them safe. It will be the perfect play paradise for your furry friends! This dog kennel can be easily set up or taken down. It consists of 8 heavy-duty panels and each panel can be easily attached to the next, which allows you to configure the playpen in different shapes. The dog enclosure features a hinged door with security latches for easy access. This durable and weather-resistant dog playpen is made of rustproof powder-coated steel, making it suitable for outdoor and indoor use. The included ground stakes help secure the playpen outdoors for added stability and security. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel . Each panel size: 80 x 100 cm (W x H) . Door size: 31 x 83 cm (W x H) . With 8 heavy-duty panels . With 1 hinged door with security latches . Suitable for indoor and outdoor use . Easy to assemble . Ground stakes included