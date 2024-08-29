Marketplace.
28-Panel Dog Playpen Black 100x50 cm Powder-coated Steel

This heavy-duty dog playpen will make a perfect play paradise for your dogs! It will be a great choice for professional trainers and dog lovers alike. Sturdy material: The dog kennel is made of powder-coated steel, sturdy and durable, ensuring years of use with little maintenance. Safe exercise space: Providing ample exercise space, the steel-bar walls of the puppy playpen help prevent mischief and unexpected accidents while enabling ventilation. Water-resistant material: This outdoor dog kennel has a polyethylene cover that is water-resistant and UV-resistant. Therefore, it can withstand humidity and rainy weather. Firm-secured accessories: The included rods connecting each panel can be inserted into grassland, which provides great stability. Secure door: The dog run is equipped with a lock, which ensures extra security and safety for your small animals. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel . Roof cover material: PE (polyethylene) . Overall dimensions: 700 x 700 x 50 cm (L x W x H) . Panel size (each): 100 x 50 cm (W x H) . Roof cover size: 106 x 106 cm (L x W) . One door with security latch . Delivery contains: . 28 x Panel . 28 x Rod . 1 x Roof cover

