Outdoor Dog Kennel Silver 8x12x2 m Galvanised Steel

This practical and spacious outdoor dog kennel is a perfect choice as an outdoor enclosure for keeping your animals safe and comfortable. Versatile kennel: The dog kennel features a spacious space that allows your dogs, chickens, rabbits, ducks, and other small animals to play, exercise, train, or just rest. Sturdy construction: Made of heavy-duty galvanised steel, the dog cage is sturdy and durable. Lockable door: The outside dog kennel has a lockable door to prevent your small animals from predators and other hazards while outdoors. Mesh design: The mesh design of the dog run kennel ensures a dry and ventilative living condition. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel . Overall dimensions: 8 x 12 x 2 m (L x W x H) . Inner dimensions: 7.95 x 11.95 x 2 m (L x W x H) . Gate size: 52 x 190 cm (L x H) . Lockable latch system . Assembly required: Yes

