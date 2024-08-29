36-Panel Dog Playpen Black 50x100 cm Powder-coated Steel

This heavy-duty dog playpen will make a perfect play paradise for your dogs! It will be a great choice for professional trainers and dog lovers alike. Sturdy material: The dog kennel is made of powder-coated steel, sturdy and durable, ensuring years of use with little maintenance. Safe exercise space: Providing ample exercise space, the steel-bar walls of the puppy playpen help prevent mischief and unexpected accidents while enabling ventilation. Firm-secured accessories: The included rods connecting each panel can be inserted into grassland, which provides great stability. DIY assembly: The outdoor dog kennel features multiple panels, so you can assemble it to any shape and size you want. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel . Overall dimensions: 500 x 400 x 100 cm (L x W x H) . Panel size (each): 50 x 100 cm (W x H) . Delivery contains: . 36 x Panel . 36 x Rod