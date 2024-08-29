Outdoor Dog Kennel Steel 52.69 m¬≤

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Provide safety, security and comfort for your puppy with this dog kennel. All-in-one dog crate: The versatile kennel features multiple uses: playing, exercising, training, or simply keeping your dog safe. It will be the perfect play paradise for your furry friends!Steel bar walls: The steel bar walls of the dog house help prevent mischief and unexpected accidents while enabling ventilation. Sturdy construction: Thanks to the sturdy powder-coated steel construction, this dog cage is durable and built to last. Practical design: The hinged door with a lockable latch system of the puppy enclosure ensures extra security and safety for your dogs. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 776 x 679 x 100 cm (L x W x H) . Floor area: 52.69 m¬≤

Provide safety, security and comfort for your puppy with this dog kennel. All-in-one dog crate: The versatile kennel features multiple uses: playing, exercising, training, or simply keeping your dog safe. It will be the perfect play paradise for your furry friends!Steel bar walls: The steel bar walls of the dog house help prevent mischief and unexpected accidents while enabling ventilation. Sturdy construction: Thanks to the sturdy powder-coated steel construction, this dog cage is durable and built to last. Practical design: The hinged door with a lockable latch system of the puppy enclosure ensures extra security and safety for your dogs. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 776 x 679 x 100 cm (L x W x H) . Floor area: 52.69 m¬≤

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.