Dog Kennel Brown 96x60.5x87 cm Solid Wood Pine

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Provide safety and comfort for your puppy with this dog kennel. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Water-resistant roof: The green water-resistant roof of the outdoor dog kennel provides your dogs with a warm, dry and comfortable environment. Large entrance: The kennel has a large entrance for easy access and good air circulation. Multiple uses: This large dog house is designed to provide a comfortable resting place and safe haven for your pets. Dogs, cats, rabbits, chickens, and other small animals will love this perfect paradise. Important information - Colour: Brown, green . Material: Solid pine wood, plywood . Dimensions: 96 x 60.5 x 87 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

Provide safety and comfort for your puppy with this dog kennel. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Water-resistant roof: The green water-resistant roof of the outdoor dog kennel provides your dogs with a warm, dry and comfortable environment. Large entrance: The kennel has a large entrance for easy access and good air circulation. Multiple uses: This large dog house is designed to provide a comfortable resting place and safe haven for your pets. Dogs, cats, rabbits, chickens, and other small animals will love this perfect paradise. Important information - Colour: Brown, green . Material: Solid pine wood, plywood . Dimensions: 96 x 60.5 x 87 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.