Outdoor Dog Kennel with Roof Steel 18.43 m¬≤

This versatile dog kennel features multiple uses: playing, exercising, training, or simply keeping your dog safe. It will be the perfect play paradise for your furry friends! This dog kennel provides ample exercise space. The walls of steel bars help prevent mischief and unexpected accidents while enabling ventilation. Thanks to the sturdy powder-coated steel construction, this dog kennel is durable and built to last. The roof provides protection from sun, rain, snow, as well as other weather conditions. The hinged door with a lockable latch system ensures extra security and safety for your dogs. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel . Overall dimensions: 967 x 200 x 228 cm (L x W x H) . Door size: 50 x 180 cm (W x H) . With doors and roof . Lockable latch system . Assembly required: Yes

