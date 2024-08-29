Foldable Dog Playpen with Carrying Bag Pink 110x110x58 cm

This foldable dog playpen is ideal for training dogs, use as a sleeping area or a play area to run around. This playpen, with the dimensions of 110x110x58 cm, is perfect for using at home or travelling. It includes a carrying bag for convenient storage. It is lightweight and yet very sturdy, thanks to the strong steel frame. The mesh roof and door can be opened or closed quickly with the zipper. The side nets ensure good air circulation and great visibility. Additionally, the side pockets are suitable to keep small items, like toys. This run cage can be easily stored with its foldable design when not in use. Important information - Colour: Pink and cream . Material: Polyester, steel . Dimensions: 110 x 110 x 58 cm (W x D x H) . Size of each panel: 45 x 58 cm (W x H) . Includes 8 panels . Sturdy frame . With zipper . Foldable design . Includes carrying bag