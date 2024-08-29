Marketplace.
image 1 of Outdoor Dog Kennel Steel 45.16 m¬≤
image 1 of Outdoor Dog Kennel Steel 45.16 m¬≤image 2 of Outdoor Dog Kennel Steel 45.16 m¬≤image 3 of Outdoor Dog Kennel Steel 45.16 m¬≤image 4 of Outdoor Dog Kennel Steel 45.16 m¬≤

Outdoor Dog Kennel Steel 45.16 m¬≤

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£1,134.99

£1,134.99/each

Outdoor Dog Kennel Steel 45.16 m¬≤
Provide safety, security and comfort for your puppy with this dog kennel. All-in-one dog crate: The versatile kennel features multiple uses: playing, exercising, training, or simply keeping your dog safe. It will be the perfect play paradise for your furry friends!Steel bar walls: The steel bar walls of the dog house help prevent mischief and unexpected accidents while enabling ventilation. Sturdy construction: Thanks to the sturdy powder-coated steel construction, this dog cage is durable and built to last. Practical design: The hinged door with a lockable latch system of the puppy enclosure ensures extra security and safety for your dogs. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 776 x 582 x 100 cm (L x W x H) . Floor area: 45.16 m¬≤

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here