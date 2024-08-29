Bath Grooming Table for Dogs Cats Pets Adjustable 1 Loop

This grooming table is perfect for home and mobile groomers, dog shows etc. It features a non-slip tabletop and a powder-coated iron frame with an adjustable grooming arm and loop. This professional foldable grooming table is versatile and brings comfort to any grooming situation. The table top with an anti-skid rubber surface creates a comfortable surface for your pets to stand on while you groom. Also, the heavy-duty quality grooming arm is convenient to dismount when not in use for easy storage and transport, not to mention the height adjustable design which conforms to ergonomics. The adjustable grooming loop restrains pets safely and features an improved locking slide clasp. Delivery includes 1 x grooming table, 1 x clamp-on adjustable arm and 1 x grooming loop. Important information - Durable powder-coating iron frame with stainless steel grooming arm . Colour: Black . Table material: MDF with rubber surface . Overall size: 97 x 61 x 154.5 cm (L x W x H) . Tabletop size: 91 x 61 cm (L x W) . Height from the ground: 77 cm . Max. load capacity: 60 kg . With 1 matching grooming loop . Foldable for easy storage . Easy to assemble