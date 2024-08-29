Marketplace.
image 1 of Bath Grooming Table for Dogs Cats Pets Adjustable 1 Loop
image 1 of Bath Grooming Table for Dogs Cats Pets Adjustable 1 Loopimage 2 of Bath Grooming Table for Dogs Cats Pets Adjustable 1 Loopimage 3 of Bath Grooming Table for Dogs Cats Pets Adjustable 1 Loopimage 4 of Bath Grooming Table for Dogs Cats Pets Adjustable 1 Loop

Bath Grooming Table for Dogs Cats Pets Adjustable 1 Loop

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£129.99

£129.99/each

Bath Grooming Table for Dogs Cats Pets Adjustable 1 Loop
This grooming table is perfect for home and mobile groomers, dog shows etc. It features a non-slip tabletop and a powder-coated iron frame with an adjustable grooming arm and loop. This professional foldable grooming table is versatile and brings comfort to any grooming situation. The table top with an anti-skid rubber surface creates a comfortable surface for your pets to stand on while you groom. Also, the heavy-duty quality grooming arm is convenient to dismount when not in use for easy storage and transport, not to mention the height adjustable design which conforms to ergonomics. The adjustable grooming loop restrains pets safely and features an improved locking slide clasp. Delivery includes 1 x grooming table, 1 x clamp-on adjustable arm and 1 x grooming loop. Important information - Durable powder-coating iron frame with stainless steel grooming arm . Colour: Black . Table material: MDF with rubber surface . Overall size: 97 x 61 x 154.5 cm (L x W x H) . Tabletop size: 91 x 61 cm (L x W) . Height from the ground: 77 cm . Max. load capacity: 60 kg . With 1 matching grooming loop . Foldable for easy storage . Easy to assemble

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here