Bon Appetit Pet Food Bowl Stand - 2x2.8L

This Bon Appetit pet food bowl stand from Jack and Vanilla provides convenience when you feed your pet. Included inox bowl: The inox bowls of the pet food bowl stand are durable, sanitary and easy to clean. Elevated design: The pet feeder includes an elevated dog dish design, providing ease of access for your pet to have food and water. Included 2 bowls: The cat food bowl stand includes 2 bowls, allowing you to keep pet food and water separate. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Stainless steel . Dimensions: 53 x 27 x 53 cm (W x D x H) . Capacity: 2 x 2.8 L

