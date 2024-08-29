Cat Transporter 60x45x45 cm Natural Willow

With this cat transporter, your cats will feel safe and secured when travelling or going to the vet. Thanks to its timeless design, the cat carrier will perfectly suit any decor. Made of natural willow, the cat basket will also give your tiny friends the chance to relax, scratch and relax to their heart's content. The sturdy door ensures pets' safe during your trips. With a loop on the top, you can not only carry and transport it easily, but also hang the cat carrier and provide a lot more joy for your feline friend. Important information - Material: Natural willow, iron . Dimensions: 60 x 45 x 45 cm (L x W x H) . With a loop on the top . Required pet length: Less than 50 cm . Pet type: Adult cats