5 Piece Dog Grooming Scissors Set Stainless Steel

To be a professional beautician for your pets at home with this dog grooming scissors set! Durable material: The dog grooming scissors are made of stainless steel that is sharp, durable and resistant to corrosion and rust. Adjustable screws: With the screws on the scissors, you can adjust the tightness of the scissors based on your needs. Ergonomic design: All pet grooming scissors have round tips to protect your pets when trimming sensitive areas such as the face, ears, eyes, nose, and paws. The rubber pad on the handle prevents grinding your hands and the finger rests are designed for maximum comfort. Wide range of usage: The professional pet grooming set can be used on any hairy pet, such as a teddy, shepherd dog, Akita, or cat, and any sensitive parts on your pets, such as the hair on the ear, the face, and the armpit. Important information - Colour: Silver, pink and black . Material: Stainless steel, velvet (100% polyester), PVC (polyvinyl chloride), rubber . Straight scissors size (small): 13 x 6 cm (L x W) . Straight scissors size (big): 15.5 x 6 cm (L x W) . Curved scissors size: 18.5 x 6 cm (L x W) . Thinning scissors size: 17 x 5.5 cm (L x W) . Comb size: 8.5 x 3.5 cm (L x W) . Wiping cloth size: 11 x 7 cm (L x W) . Storage bag dimensions: 22 x 11 x 3 cm (L x W x T) . Delivery contains: . 2 x Straight scissors . 1 x Curved scissors . 1 x Thinning scissors . 1 x Comb . 1 x Wiping cloth . 1 x Storage bag