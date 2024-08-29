Adjustable Dog Grooming Table with 1 Loop and Basket

The dog grooming table is a good choice for providing your lovely pets the most comfort while being groomed. This pet grooming table is supported by steel legs, making it stable and sturdy. The large non-slip tabletop creates a comfortable surface for your pets to stand on. Additionally, the stainless steel grooming arm is height adjustable. So, you can adjust in a perfect height to suit you and your pet's size. The table is foldable, which is ideal for mobile pet groomers and home use as it is easy to store. There is a basket under the tabletop, which can be used to store pet daily items. What's more, the round corners prevent injury. Important information - Colour: Black and silver . Material: Stainless steel, steel, Engineered wood, rubber . Table dimensions: 81 x 48.5 x 80 cm (L x W x H) . Loop frame size: 29 x 74 cm (W x H) . With 1 matching grooming loop . With a basket . Foldable for easy storage . Assembly required: Yes