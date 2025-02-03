Lior Pet Carrying Bag - Black - 45x19x29cm

This Lior pet carrying bag from FLAMINGO would allow you to take your beloved animal friends along with you in a safe, comfortable, as well as convenient way! The bag has two shoulder straps, which is convenient to carry. It has ventilation mesh for good air circulation and a side pocket where you can store pet accessories, or personal items such as mobile phones, keys, vaccination cards, and money. Additionally, the short leash helps to keep the pet from jumping out! Important information - Colour: Grey + black . Material: Fabric . Dimensions: 45 x 19 x 29 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum carry weight: 5 kg . With 2 hand straps, not adjustable . With a removable mat . With 1 side pocket . Short leash prevents the pet from jumping out . With net inserts for good air circulation . With metal feet . Hand wash . Splash proof . Easy to clean . Fabric: Polyester: 92%, Polyurethane: 8%

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)