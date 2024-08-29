Folding Dog Stroller Blue 76x50x100 cm Oxford Fabric

This dog stroller is comfortable and portable, allowing your lovely dogs, cats or other pets to accompany you during outdoor or hiking trips. Comfortable and safe seating: The sunroof protects your pet from intense sunlight, thus bringing a cosy seating experience. It can be pulled out or back to meet your different needs. Use the leash inside the seat to add safety for your puppy when sitting in the dog pram. Folding function: The puppy stroller is foldable, making it a space-saving storage and convenient transportation. Breathable mesh: Thanks to the breathable mesh, the dog buggy ensures maximum ventilation and the best visibility. Also, it protects your pets against insects. Practical wheels: The front wheels can be rotated in all directions for easy movement, while the rear wheels with brakes can help to fix the puppy pushchair when needed. Note: Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Blue . Material: 300D oxford fabric, steel . Overall dimensions: 76 x 50 x 100 cm (L x W x H) . Folding dimensions: 71 x 51 x 32 cm (L x W x H) . Seating area dimensions: 59 x 34 x 27 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum loading capacity: 15 kg . With a cup holder on the side