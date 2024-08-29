Adjustable Dog Grooming Table with 1 Loop

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The dog grooming table is a good choice for providing your lovely pets the most comfort while being groomed. This pet grooming table is supported by steel legs, making it stable and sturdy. The large non-slip tabletop creates a comfortable surface for your pets to stand on. Additionally, the stainless steel grooming arm is height adjustable. So, you can adjust in a perfect height to suit you and your pet's size. The table is foldable, which is ideal for mobile pet groomers and home use as it is easy to store. What's more, the round corners prevent injury. Important information - Colour: Black and silver . Material: Stainless steel, steel, Engineered wood, rubber . Table dimensions: 81 x 48.5 x 80 cm (L x W x H) . Loop frame size: 29 x 74 cm (W x H) . With 1 matching grooming loop . Foldable for easy storage . Assembly required: Yes

The dog grooming table is a good choice for providing your lovely pets the most comfort while being groomed. This pet grooming table is supported by steel legs, making it stable and sturdy. The large non-slip tabletop creates a comfortable surface for your pets to stand on. Additionally, the stainless steel grooming arm is height adjustable. So, you can adjust in a perfect height to suit you and your pet's size. The table is foldable, which is ideal for mobile pet groomers and home use as it is easy to store. What's more, the round corners prevent injury. Important information - Colour: Black and silver . Material: Stainless steel, steel, Engineered wood, rubber . Table dimensions: 81 x 48.5 x 80 cm (L x W x H) . Loop frame size: 29 x 74 cm (W x H) . With 1 matching grooming loop . Foldable for easy storage . Assembly required: Yes

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.