Pet Bike Trailer Orange and Grey Oxford Fabric and Iron

This handy pet bike trailer is a great addition to your pet's day out, allowing your pet to enjoy a more comfortable journey. Durable frame: Iron is a strong and hard material. It's a solid favourite in industrial and furniture construction. With a frame made of iron, the bicycle trailer is sturdy and reliable, giving you peace of mind when riding on the road. Comfortable bike trailer: This bike cargo trailer is made from oxford fabric and features the PVC cover to keep your pet out of the drizzle. In addition, there is a black load-bearing board at the bottom for comfortable space. Convenient design: Zippered front and back doors make it easy to get in and out, and the mesh windows and a zipped roof allow air to circulate inside and keep your pet cool during the journey. Safe riding: The bicycle cargo trailer has two large wheels that allow for smooth and safe travel on various grounds and the reflectors on the outside provide visibility in the dark, plus the flag can increase traffic safety. Wide applications: Perfect for carrying small dogs and pets, this pet bike trailer can be attached to your bike easily. It can also be used to carry groceries, camping equipment, sporting goods, or whatever you need to take with you! Important information - Colour: Orange and grey . Material: Oxford fabric, iron, PVC . Overall Dimensions: 125 x 64 x 66 cm (L x W x H) . Cabin dimensions: 50 x 70 x 50 cm (L x W x H) . Flag length: 139 cm . Maximum load capacity: 45 kg . Drawbar load capacity: 3-11 kg . Assembly required: Yes

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)