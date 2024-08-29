2-in-1 Pet Bike Trailer & Jogging Stroller Red and Black

This functional 2-in-1 pet bike trailer can be easily converted into a pet jogging stroller or a bicycle cart in seconds and is perfect for dogs and other pets. The pet trailer has a sturdy steel frame and is made of oxford fabric, making it durable and easy to maintain. Its mesh windows on both sides allow for maximum air circulation, while the front and back offer dual entry for added convenience. This pet bike trailer has a suspension for a smooth ride, and the front-wheel can swivel 360 degrees for strolling. The safety rotating joint ensures that the trailer remains upright if the bicycle falls over. The dog bike carrier has a quick release hitch for easy attachment to a bike. Additionally, the tow bar can be folded to save space. Important information - Colour: Red and black . Material: Oxford fabric (100% polyester), steel, aluminium, PP board . Overall dimensions (with tow bar): 63.5 x 143 x 103 cm (W x D x H) . Overall dimensions (without tow bar): 63.5 x 92 x 103 cm (W x D x H) . Cabin dimensions: 48 x 59 x 51 cm (W x D x H) . Handlebar width: 48 cm . Front-wheel diameter: 13 cm (5.12 ") . Rear-wheel diameter: 39 cm (15.35") . Weight: 9.5 kg . With quick-release wheels . Front-wheel can swivel 360 degrees . Black wheel spokes with white reflector . With 2 white reflectors and 2 red reflectors . A safety flag is also included . Foldable tow bar for easy storage and transport . Can be used as a stroller or a bicycle cart . Please note that it is not suitable for transporting children . Assembly required: Yes