Marketplace.
image 1 of Pet Bike Trailer Black Oxford Fabric and Iron

Pet Bike Trailer Black Oxford Fabric and Iron

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Pet Bike Trailer Black Oxford Fabric and Iron
This handy pet bike trailer is a great addition to your pet's day out, allowing your pet to enjoy a more comfortable journey. Durable frame: Iron is a strong and hard material. It's a solid favourite in industrial and furniture construction. With a frame made of iron, the bicycle trailer is sturdy and reliable, giving you peace of mind when riding on the road. Comfortable bike trailer: This bike cargo trailer is made from oxford fabric and features the PVC cover to keep your pet out of the drizzle. In addition, there is a black load-bearing board at the bottom for comfortable space. Convenient design: Zippered front and back doors make it easy to get in and out, and the mesh windows allow air to circulate inside and keep your pet cool during the journey. Safe riding: The bicycle cargo trailer has two large back wheels and one small front wheel that allow for smooth and safe travel on various grounds and the reflectors on the outside provide visibility in the dark, plus the flag can increase traffic safety. Wide applications: Perfect for carrying small dogs and pets, this pet bike trailer can be attached to your bike easily. It can also be used to carry groceries, camping equipment, sporting goods, or whatever you need to take with you! Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Oxford fabric, iron, PVC . Overall dimensions: 134 x 68 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Cabin dimensions: 55 x 80 x 55 cm (L x W x H) . Flag length: 139 cm . Maximum load capacity: 45 kg . Drawbar load capacity: 3-11 kg . Assembly required: Yes
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here