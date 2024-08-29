Pet Bike Trailer Blue and Black Oxford Fabric and Iron

This handy pet bike trailer is a great addition to your pet's day out, allowing your pet to enjoy a more comfortable journey. Durable frame: Iron is a strong and hard material. It's a solid favourite in industrial and furniture construction. With a frame made of iron, the bicycle trailer is sturdy and reliable, giving you peace of mind when riding on the road. Comfortable bike trailer: This bike cargo trailer is made from oxford fabric and features the PVC rain window to keep your pet out of the drizzle. Convenient design: Zippered front and back doors make it easy to get in and out, and the mesh windows allow air to circulate inside and keep your pet cool during the journey. Safe riding: The bicycle cargo trailer has two large wheels that allow for smooth and safe travel on various grounds and the reflectors on the outside provide visibility in the dark, plus the flag can increase traffic safety. Wide applications: Perfect for carrying small dogs and pets, this pet bike trailer can be attached to your bike easily. It can also be used to carry groceries, camping equipment, sporting goods, or whatever you need to take with you! Important information - Colour: Blue and black . Material: Oxford fabric, iron, PVC . Overall Dimensions: 124 x 53 x 53 cm (L x W x H) . Cabin dimensions: 62 x 40 x 40 cm (L x W x H) . Flag length: 139 cm . Maximum load capacity: 30 kg . Drawbar load capacity: 3-8 kg . Assembly required: Yes