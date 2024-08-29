Pet Bike Trailer Red and Black

This pet bike trailer will be an ideal choice when you want to take a bike ride with your dog. This dog bike trailer has a sturdy steel frame and is made of oxford fabric that makes it water resistant, durable and easy to maintain. Its mesh windows on both sides allow for air circulation, while the front and back offer dual entry for added convenience. The pet bike trailer has a suspension for a smooth ride. The reflectors on each wheel and on the back help keep you and your pet visible to others. The rotating safety joint ensures that the trailer remains standing if the bicycle falls over. The base is reinforced with a special lining which is non slip and moisture resistant. The dog bike trailer has a quick-release hitch for easy attachment to the bike. This dog trailer can be folded to save space when not in use. It is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: Red and black . Material: Oxford fabric + steel frame . Overall dimensions with drawbar: 130 x 73 x 91 cm (L x W x H) . Cabin dimensions: 78 x 56 x 63 cm (L x W x H) . Wheel diameter: 50 cm . Weight: 10.4 kg . With 2 reflectors on each wheel and 2 reflectors on the back . With rain cover at the front . Quick-release wheels . A safety flag is also included . Foldable for easy storage or transport . Please note that it is not suitable for transporting children. . Fabric: Polyester: 100%