Marketplace.
image 1 of Pet Toilet with Tray & Faux Turf Green 63x50x7 cm WC
image 1 of Pet Toilet with Tray & Faux Turf Green 63x50x7 cm WCimage 2 of Pet Toilet with Tray & Faux Turf Green 63x50x7 cm WCimage 3 of Pet Toilet with Tray & Faux Turf Green 63x50x7 cm WCimage 4 of Pet Toilet with Tray & Faux Turf Green 63x50x7 cm WC

Pet Toilet with Tray & Faux Turf Green 63x50x7 cm WC

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£53.99

£53.99/each

Pet Toilet with Tray & Faux Turf Green 63x50x7 cm WC
Our pet toilet with tray and artificial turf is ideal for effectively assisting you with the toilet training of your pets! This grass mat perfectly simulates the looking and feeling of real grass, meaning that your dogs have no problem in relieving themselves on the artificial grass. The materials of the pet training toilet are safe for children and pets. Additionally, its grid tray can keep the liquid away from your pets, and then the liquid is caught in the removable, bottom tray, preventing spills and mess. The pet potty is easy to clean. Keep your home clean and familiarise the little pet with this dedicated and comfortable pet potty! Important information - Colour: Green and black . Dimensions: 63 x 50 x 7 cm (L x W x T) . Potty material: PP (polypropylene) and PS (polystyrene) . Artificial turf material: PE (polyethyleen) . With a removable bottom tray . Grid designed . Easy to clean

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here