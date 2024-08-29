Dog Poop Bags 750 pcs Black 30x20 cm PE

Are you looking for robust dog waste bags that don't break easily? These dog poop bags are the desired choice. Leakproof and strong: These dog waste bags are made from durable polyethylene that is unscented and safe. They are also extra strong and leakproof to keep your hands clean when picking up poop. Large bags size: These pet poop bags, measuring 30 x 20 cm, are suitable for dogs of any size, age, or breed. They can easily fit into most standard poop bag dispensers. Convenient to use: These portable pet waste bags are designed with perforations to make it easier for you to grab a bag. Thanks to its compact design, the dog waste bag roll is easy to store and carry, so you are never caught without a poop bag when going out. Multi-use: The dog poop bags are versatile and can be used for all pets, not just dogs. It is not only for walks, but also suitable for hiking, camping, or trips. Additionally, it is great for disposing of dirty diapers, storing wet bathing suits, or cleaning out trash from the car. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: PE (Polyethylene) . Bag size: 30 x 20 cm (L x W) . Roll size: 6 x 2.5 (L x Diameter) . Includes 750 unscented bags (15 bags per roll, 50 rolls)