Pet Toilet with Tray & Faux Turf Green 64x51x3 cm WC

Our pet toilet with tray and artificial turf is ideal for effectively assisting you with the toilet training of your pets! This grass mat perfectly simulates the looking and feeling of real grass, meaning that your dogs have no problem in relieving themselves on the artificial grass. The materials of the pet training toilet are safe for children and pets. Additionally, its grid tray can keep the liquid away from your pets, preventing spills and mess. The pet potty is easy to clean. Keep your home clean and familiarise the little pet with this dedicated and comfortable pet potty! Important information - Colour: Green and black . Dimensions: 64 x 51 x 3 cm (L x W x T) . Potty material: PP (polypropylene) and PS (polystyrene) . Artificial turf material: PE (polyethyleen) . Grid designed . Easy to clean