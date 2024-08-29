Folding Dog Stairs Brown 62x40x49.5 cm

The dog stairs are suitable for small and large pets and allow them to reach their favourite places with ease. Its modern styling blends well in any home decor. If your dog or cat is not tall enough to reach the bed or sofa, the folding pet stairs make it easier for the pet to get on top of the furniture. The pet steps, weighing only 2. 02 kg, are easy to transport and can support up to 75 kg. Although lightweight, this pet step is sturdy and durable. Built-in safety side rails, felt covers and non-skid feet prevent the steps from sliding and your pet from slipping up and down the ladder while running climbing. You can fold the pet ladder and store it easily under a piece of furniture when not in use. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: PP (polypropylene), felt . Dimensions: 62 x 40 x 49.5 cm (L x W x H) . Weight: 2.02 kg . Max loading weight: 50-75 kg . Foldable . Suitable for small and large pets . Non-skid feet . Grip on the stairs . Assembly required: No