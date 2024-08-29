Small Animal Cage Black 142x74x93 cm PP and Steel

This small animal cage provides spacious and safe enclosed space for your pets to exercise, play and rest. Practical material: The animal house is made of PP plastic panels, which are water-resistant and need low maintenance. Strong and stable structure: The steel frames ensure sturdiness and stability. Spacious cage: The pet hutch features a platform and a ladder for your little friends to rest and play while staying safe within the boundaries. User-friendly design: The pet cage can be assembled conveniently with the included wood hammer. When not in use, it is easy to separate the panels and stack them to save space. Suitable for small animals: This pet fence offers an excellent play spot for small animals like puppies, kittens, bunnies, hedgehogs, hamsters, guinea pigs, etc. Note:The maximum static load capacity is 10 kg. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: PP (Polypropylene), steel . Overall dimensions: 142 x 74 x 93 cm (L x W x H) . Each panel size (L): 45 x 35 cm (L x W) . Each panel size (S): 35 x 35 cm (L x W) . White wire panel size: 45 x 35 cm (L x W) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 24 x Panel (L) . 3 x Panel (S) . 2 x White wire panel . 44 x Connector . 17 x Non-slip round mat . 100 x Plastic black tie . 1 x Wood hammer . 1 x Instruction