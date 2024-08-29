Pet Training Pads 100 pcs 45x33 cm Non Woven Fabric

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The highly-absorbent puppy pads are not only ideal for dog toilet training, but also perfect as support for older and incontinent dogs. Each pad consists of 4 layers that prevent any leakage. The absorbent top layer, made of non woven fabric, traps moisture and reduces unpleasant odors. The tissue paper layer directs the liquid in the desired direction and the fluff pulp core immediately transforms liquid into gel on contact. The bottom layer of the training pads - the PE sealing layer - protects the floor from damage. Important information - Colour: Blue and white . Size: 45 x 33 cm (L x W) . Material: Non woven top sheet + tissue paper + fluff pulp + PE film back sheet . Absorption capacity: 150 ml . Delivery includes 100 pieces of training pads

The highly-absorbent puppy pads are not only ideal for dog toilet training, but also perfect as support for older and incontinent dogs. Each pad consists of 4 layers that prevent any leakage. The absorbent top layer, made of non woven fabric, traps moisture and reduces unpleasant odors. The tissue paper layer directs the liquid in the desired direction and the fluff pulp core immediately transforms liquid into gel on contact. The bottom layer of the training pads - the PE sealing layer - protects the floor from damage. Important information - Colour: Blue and white . Size: 45 x 33 cm (L x W) . Material: Non woven top sheet + tissue paper + fluff pulp + PE film back sheet . Absorption capacity: 150 ml . Delivery includes 100 pieces of training pads

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.