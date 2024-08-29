Pet Bike Trailer Red and Black

Take your dog or cat out on a bike ride in this cool pet bike trailer. The pet carrier features a sturdy steel frame and is made of oxford fabric, making it durable and easy to maintain. Its mesh windows on both sides allow for maximum air circulation, while the front and back offer dual entry for added convenience. The reflectors on the wheel and back keep you and your pet visible to others. The pet bike carrier has a quick release hitch for easy attachment to a bike. Additionally, it can be folded to save space when not in use. Important information - Colour: Red and black . Material: Oxford fabric (100% polyester), steel . Overall dimensions: 142 x 70 x 87.5 cm (L x W x H) . Cabin dimensions: 86 x 54 x 58 cm (L x W x H) . Wheel diameter: 40.6 cm (16") . Loading capacity: 40 kg . Weight: 9.4 kg . Includes reflectors on the wheel and back . Foldable frame for easy storage and transport . Assembly required: Yes