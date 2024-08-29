Dog Ramp Green 120x30 cm Solid Wood Fir

This dog ramp makes it easier for your dogs or other pets to get on and down high places. Stable construction: This pet ramp has a solid fir wood frame for stability and durability. Solid fir wood is a beautiful and durable material that maintains its integrity even when exposed to moisture. It does not dry out or warp, making it a reliable choice. Anti-slip surface: This canine ramp features a waterproof asphalt surface with anti-slip crossbars, ensuring that your small furry friends can walk on it securely and without any risk. Extra-long: This portable dog ramp can be extended up to 120 cm in length and reaches up to 60 cm in height. This dog ramp provides a gentle slope that helps reduce your pets' muscle and joint tension caused by jumping. It also relieves their pressure on paws and joints. Easy storage and carrying: This dog ramp for car can be easily folded into a smaller size for easy storage when not in use. Thanks to the carrying handle, it is also easy to transport. Suitable for most pets: The folding dog ramp is designed specifically for small to large-sized dogs, cats, and other pets. It enables them to effortlessly access beds, couches, cars, and more, while also ensuring their safety. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: Solid fir wood, plywood, asphalt . Dimensions (unfolded): 120 x 30 x 3 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (folded): 60 x 30 x 6 cm (L x W x H) . Max. reaching height: 60 cm . Max. load capacity: 20 kg . Weight: 3.04 kg . With carrying handles . Foldable . Anti-slip