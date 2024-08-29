Small Animal Cage Black 144x74x46.5 cm PP and Steel

This small animal cage provides spacious and safe enclosed space for your pets to play and rest. Practical material: The animal house is made of PP plastic panels, which are water-resistant and need low maintenance. Strong and stable structure: The steel frames ensure sturdiness and stability. Spacious cage: The pet hutch has ample space for your little friends to rest and play while staying safe within the boundaries. User-friendly design: The pet cage can be assembled conveniently with the included wood hammer. When not in use, it is easy to separate the panels and stack them to save space. Suitable for small animals: This pet fence offers an excellent play spot for small animals like puppies, kittens, bunnies, hedgehogs, hamsters, guinea pigs, etc. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: PP (Polypropylene), steel . Overall dimensions: 144 x 74 x 46.5 cm (L x W x H) . Each panel size (L): 45 x 35 cm (L x W) . Each panel size (S): 35 x 35 cm (L x W) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 12 x Panel (L) . 8 x Panel (S) . 29 x Connector . 17 x Non-slip round mat . 30 x Plastic black tie . 1 x Wood hammer . 1 x Instruction