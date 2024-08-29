Marketplace.
Elsa Small Animal Cage Elsa - 77x47x36.5cm

£162.99

This Elsa small animal cage from FLAMINGO has everything you need to give your pet mice or hamsters their dream home. The trendy black metal and the nice wooden interior ensure that this pet rodent cage matches any interior design. This cage has a cosy interior for your furry friend to live in, including stairs, a place to sleep, and plenty of space to play. Thanks to the convenient opening at the top you can check on your pet, or open the cage or when it needs to be cleaned. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 77 x 47 x 36.5 cm (L x W x H) . Easy access through the roof . Thin metal bars . Easy access stairs . Roof with lock . Easy to assemble

