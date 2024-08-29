Chicken Coop with Nest Box Red 190x72x102 cm Solid Firwood

This wooden chicken coop provides a cosy and comfortable place for keeping small animals, especially chickens, to relax. The chicken cage features a comprehensive design with one house, one nesting box and a very large run with galvanised steel wire mesh. It allows enough fresh air and lets you keep an eye on your poultry. This hen house is constructed from a solid fir wood frame. Also, the tilting roof is covered with water-resistant fabric to keep the rain away. The cubby offers a perfect resting area to your poultry and other small animals. Additionally, the roof of the nest box can be opened for the collection of eggs. Important information - Colour: Red . Material: Solid firwood, plywood, galvanised steel . Overall dimensions: 190 x 72 x 102 cm (L x W x H) . House outer dimensions: 55 x 72 x 102 cm (L x W x H) . House inner dimensions: 45 x 52 x 57 cm (L x W x H) . House door size: 23 x 36 cm (W x H) . Nesting box outer dimensions: 36 x 50 x 32/39 cm (L x W x H) . Nesting box inner dimensions: 34 x 42 x 24/31 cm (L x W x H) . Running box outer dimensions: 95 x 55 x 65 cm (L x W x H) . Running box inner dimensions: 93 x 52 x 62 cm (L x W x H) . Running box size: 42 x 55 cm (W x H) . Assembly required: Yes