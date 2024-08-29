Marketplace.
image 1 of Chicken Coop with Nest Box Red 190x72x102 cm Solid Firwood
image 1 of Chicken Coop with Nest Box Red 190x72x102 cm Solid Firwoodimage 2 of Chicken Coop with Nest Box Red 190x72x102 cm Solid Firwoodimage 3 of Chicken Coop with Nest Box Red 190x72x102 cm Solid Firwoodimage 4 of Chicken Coop with Nest Box Red 190x72x102 cm Solid Firwood

Chicken Coop with Nest Box Red 190x72x102 cm Solid Firwood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£181.99

£181.99/each

Chicken Coop with Nest Box Red 190x72x102 cm Solid Firwood
This wooden chicken coop provides a cosy and comfortable place for keeping small animals, especially chickens, to relax. The chicken cage features a comprehensive design with one house, one nesting box and a very large run with galvanised steel wire mesh. It allows enough fresh air and lets you keep an eye on your poultry. This hen house is constructed from a solid fir wood frame. Also, the tilting roof is covered with water-resistant fabric to keep the rain away. The cubby offers a perfect resting area to your poultry and other small animals. Additionally, the roof of the nest box can be opened for the collection of eggs. Important information - Colour: Red . Material: Solid firwood, plywood, galvanised steel . Overall dimensions: 190 x 72 x 102 cm (L x W x H) . House outer dimensions: 55 x 72 x 102 cm (L x W x H) . House inner dimensions: 45 x 52 x 57 cm (L x W x H) . House door size: 23 x 36 cm (W x H) . Nesting box outer dimensions: 36 x 50 x 32/39 cm (L x W x H) . Nesting box inner dimensions: 34 x 42 x 24/31 cm (L x W x H) . Running box outer dimensions: 95 x 55 x 65 cm (L x W x H) . Running box inner dimensions: 93 x 52 x 62 cm (L x W x H) . Running box size: 42 x 55 cm (W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here