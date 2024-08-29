Rabbit Hutch Mocha 310x70x87 cm Solid Pine & Fir Wood

This quality wooden hutch of 2 layers provides a large cosy place for keeping small animals, especially rabbits. It features multiple uses: playing, exercising, training, or simply keeping your pets safely. This rabbit hutch provides with plenty of exercise space while the tight iron wire mesh helps prevent mischievous behaviors and unexpected accidents. Meanwhile, the construction of iron wire grid ensures your monitoring of the pets and enables your pets to get enough fresh air. The rabbit hutch is built with high-quality wooden frame, making it a strong and safe enclosure that lasts for years. Its green roof keeps rain away while the cosy cubby makes the perfect sleeping area. An easy-climb ramp leads from the lower ground level to the upper floor. A pull-out tray makes cleaning easy. The doors close easily and lock with slide-bolt latches. This wooden rabbit cage is easy to assemble. Important information - Spacious layout . Colour: Mocha and white . Material: Solid pine/fir wood, powder-coated iron wire, plywood . Overall dimensions: 310 x 70 x 87 cm (L x W x H) . Roof covered with water-resistant fabric (100% polyester) . With a non-slip ramp for easier access . With a pull-out tray for easy maintenance . Weather resistant . Suitable for rabbits . Assembly required: Yes