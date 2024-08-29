Marketplace.
Chicken Coop Mocha 186.5x58.5x113 cm Solid Wood Pine

£242.99

The wooden chicken coop provides a cosy and comfortable place for keeping small animals, especially chickens, to relax. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. All-in-one chicken run: Including a large nesting box, resting area and run ramp, the chicken cage always provides enough space for free activities for chickens. Mesh fences: The chicken house is equipped with breathable wire fences, protecting chickens or other animals from outside predators. Water-resistant roof: The water-resistant roof of this chicken pen provides your pets with a warm, dry, safe and comfortable environment. Widely usage: The chicken nesting box is also suitable for other animals, such as rabbits, ducks, geese and birds etc. Important information - Colour: Mocha . Material: Solid pine wood, plywood . Dimensions: 186.5 x 58.5 x 113 cm (L x W x H) . Features a pull-out tray . Assembly required: Yes

