Chicken Cages 2 pcs with Roof and Door Silver Galvanised Steel

These practical and spacious chicken cages are perfect choices as an outdoor enclosure for your chickens, hens, ducks and other small animals and keep them comfortable. Durable and sturdy frame: The chicken coop is made of galvanised steel. Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. Galvanisation provides better protection against corrosion and is useful for products that'll be used outdoors as well as in harsh environments. Water-resistant roof: The hen cage has a polyethylene roof that is water-resistant and UV-resistant, providing protection from sun, rain, snow and other weather conditions. Ample activity room: The chicken cage provides your chickens with ample activity room to walk around with ease. Besides, it is also suitable for other small animals such as birds, rabbits, ducks, geese, etc. Extra security: The hinged door with a lockable latch system of the walk in chicken coop ensures extra security and safety for your chickens. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel, PE (polyethylene) . Dimensions: 375 x 285 x 230 cm (L x W x H) . Mesh size: 70 x 110 mm (L x W) . Water-resistant roof . Includes a door with a lock . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Chicken cage