Cat Cage 3x3x2.5 m Galvanised Steel

Cat Cage 3x3x2.5 m Galvanised Steel
Provide security and comfort for your little friends with this comfy cat cage. This outdoor cage is made of galvanised steel, making it exceedingly sturdy. It features a lockable door with a bolt hinge. Additionally, the wire grid helps prevent mischief or unexpected accidents while allowing enough air circulation. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel . Overall dimensions: 3 x 3 x 2.5 m (W x D x H) . Door dimensions: 0.475 x 1.45 m (W x H) . Assembly required: Yes
