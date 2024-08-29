Chicken Cage 1.5x6x1.5 m Impregnated Pinewood

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Our practical and spacious wooden chicken cage is a great choice as an outdoor enclosure for your chickens, hens, ducks, gooses, as well as many other small animals, which will also keep them comfortable. Crafted from impregnated pinewood, the hen house is exceedingly durable, weather and rot resistant. Equipped with a lock, the gate features an easy-to-open lockable door with included latches. Additionally, thanks to the galvanised steel wire grid, it allows you to keep an eye on your animals. The chicken cage needs to be assembled. Important information - Colour: Green and silver . Material: Impregnated pinewood frame + galvanised steel wire . Overall dimensions: 1.5 x 6 x 1.5 m (W x D x H) . Suitable for chicken, hen, duck, goose, etc.

Our practical and spacious wooden chicken cage is a great choice as an outdoor enclosure for your chickens, hens, ducks, gooses, as well as many other small animals, which will also keep them comfortable. Crafted from impregnated pinewood, the hen house is exceedingly durable, weather and rot resistant. Equipped with a lock, the gate features an easy-to-open lockable door with included latches. Additionally, thanks to the galvanised steel wire grid, it allows you to keep an eye on your animals. The chicken cage needs to be assembled. Important information - Colour: Green and silver . Material: Impregnated pinewood frame + galvanised steel wire . Overall dimensions: 1.5 x 6 x 1.5 m (W x D x H) . Suitable for chicken, hen, duck, goose, etc.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.