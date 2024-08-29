Chicken Coop Red 204x50x84 cm Solid Wood Pine

The wooden chicken coop provides a cosy and comfortable place for keeping small animals, especially chickens, to relax. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. All-in-one chicken run: Including a large nesting box, resting area and run ramp, the chicken cage always provides enough space for free activities for chickens. Mesh fences: The chicken house is equipped with breathable wire fences, protecting chickens or other animals from outside predators. Water-resistant roof: The water-resistant roof of this chicken pen provides your pets with a warm, dry, safe and comfortable environment. Widely usage: The chicken nesting box is also suitable for other animals, such as rabbits, ducks, geese and birds etc. And you can also plant herbs or vegetables on the top of the chicken box. Important information - Colour: Red, white, green . Material: Solid pine wood, plywood . Dimensions: 204 x 50 x 84 cm (L x W x H) . Features a pull-out tray . Assembly required: Yes