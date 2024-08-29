Marketplace.
image 1 of Chicken Coop 5x1x1.5 m Galvanised Steel
image 1 of Chicken Coop 5x1x1.5 m Galvanised Steelimage 2 of Chicken Coop 5x1x1.5 m Galvanised Steelimage 3 of Chicken Coop 5x1x1.5 m Galvanised Steelimage 4 of Chicken Coop 5x1x1.5 m Galvanised Steel

Chicken Coop 5x1x1.5 m Galvanised Steel

Chicken Coop 5x1x1.5 m Galvanised Steel
This practical and spacious chicken coop has ample space for your poultry and will keep them comfortable. The steel hen house, with a water-resistant roof, is durable, and it will look great in your garden! It features an easy-to-open lockable door with included latches. Additionally, thanks to the wire grid, it allows you to keep an eye on your animals. This product needs to be assembled. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel . Overall dimensions: 5 x 1 x 1.5 m (W x D x H) . Suitable for chicken, hen, duck, goose, etc. . With a water-resistant roof

