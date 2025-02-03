Chicken Coop 300x100x150 cm Impregnated Solid Wood Pine

This chicken coop is a perfect choice as an outdoor enclosure for keeping your chickens, hens, ducks and other small animals comfortable and safe. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Polyester roof: The roof is made of 100% polyester, which is water-resistant and the perfect choice for humid or rainy conditions. Lockable gate: The chicken house features an easy-to-open lockable door to keep the animals in safe place. Easy maintenance: The chicken cage is easy to clean with a damp cloth or tap water for easy maintenance. Wire mesh: Thanks to the wire mesh, you can always keep an eye on your animals. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Material: Solid pinewood, green impregnated, galvanised steel, polyester . Size: 300 x 100 cm (L x W) . Top height: 150 cm . Side height: 100 cm

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)