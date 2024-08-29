Outdoor Chicken Cage 2x4x2 m Galvanised Steel

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This practical and spacious chicken cage is a perfect choice as an outdoor enclosure for your chickens, hens, ducks and other small animals and keeps them comfortable. It is also suitable for large birds and can be used as an aviary. This chicken run is made of galvanised steel. It has a polyethylene roof that is water-resistant and UV-resistant. The gate is equipped with a lock, which ensures extra security and safety for your small animals. Important information - Colour: Silver and silver grey . Material: Galvanised steel, PE (polyethylene) . Dimensions: 2 x 4 x 2 m (W x D x H) . Water-resistant roof . Includes a door with a lock . Assembly required: Yes

