Chicken Cage 1.5x9x1.5 m Impregnated Pinewood

Our practical and spacious wooden chicken cage is a great choice as an outdoor enclosure for your chickens, hens, ducks, gooses, as well as many other small animals, which will also keep them comfortable. Crafted from impregnated pinewood, the hen house is exceedingly durable, weather and rot resistant. Equipped with a lock, the gate features an easy-to-open lockable door with included latches. Additionally, thanks to the galvanised steel wire grid, it allows you to keep an eye on your animals. The chicken cage needs to be assembled. Important information - Colour: Green and silver . Material: Impregnated pinewood frame + galvanised steel wire . Overall dimensions: 1.5 x 9 x 1.5 m (W x D x H) . Suitable for chicken, hen, duck, goose, etc.
