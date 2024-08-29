Outdoor Rabbit Hutch 3 Doors Grey Wood

This quality hutch of 2 layers provides a large cozy place for keeping small animals, especially the cute rabbits. It features multiple uses: playing, exercising, training, or simply keeping your pets safely. This rabbit hutch provides your pets with plenty of exercise space while the tight iron wire mesh helps prevent mischievous behaviors and unexpected accidents. Meanwhile, the construction of iron wire grid ensures your monitoring of the pets and enables your pets to keep an eye on the surroundings and get enough fresh air. The rabbit hutch is built with high-quality wood frame, making it a strong and safe enclosure that lasts for years. Its green roof keeps rain away while the cozy cubby makes the perfect sleeping area. An easy-climb ramp leads from the lower ground level to the upper floor. A pull-out tray makes cleaning easy. And the doors close easily and lock with slide-bolt latches. This wooden rabbit cage is perfect for small pets. Important note: We recommend you placing the rabbit cage under shelter. Accordingly, it will last a longer life. Important information - Spacious layout . Colour: Grey and white . Total size: 94 x 60 x 98 cm (L x W x H) . Wooden door size: 25 x 35 cm (W x H) . Mesh door size: 36.5 x 31 cm (W x H) . Drawer size: 85 x 40 x 5 cm (W x D x H) . Solid pine wood frame with painted finish, plywood . Durable powder-coated iron wire mesh . Protection against moisture through green waterproof roof . With a non-slip ramp for easier access to the upper floor . A coated pull-out tray for easy maintenance . Weather resistant . Easy to assemble . Suitable for rabbits . Inner dimensions: 51 x 76.5 x 94 cm (W x D x H)