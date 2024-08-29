Chicken Cage Silver 100x100x190 cm Galvanised Steel

This practical and spacious chicken cage is a perfect choice as an outdoor enclosure for your chickens, hens, ducks and other small animals and keeps them comfortable. Durable and sturdy frame: The chicken coop is made of galvanised steel. Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. Galvanisation provides better protection against corrosion and is useful for products that'll be used outdoors as well as in harsh environments. Ample activity room: The chicken cage provides your chickens with ample activity room to walk around with ease. Besides, it is also suitable for other small animals such as birds, rabbits, ducks, geese, etc. Extra security: The hinged door with a lockable latch system of the walk in chicken coop ensures extra security and safety for your chickens. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel . Dimensions: 100 x 100 x 190 cm (W x D x H) . Includes a door with a lock . Assembly required: Yes