Hamster Cage 89.5x45x45 cm Solid Wood Fir

This wooden hamster cage with multiple accessories provides a perfect place for small pets to run, scamper or take off. It's also suitable for baby gerbils, mice, guinea pigs and other similar-sized animals. Solid fir wood: Solid fir wood is a beautiful natural material. Fir wood doesn't dry out or warp when exposed to moisture. Made of solid fir wood, the hamster house is sturdy and easy to clean. Wire mesh design: The openable roof is designed with wire mesh for good ventilation and easy entry. Also, the wire mesh on the front lets you watch your furry friends play and relax in their new home. Easy cleaning: The wooden hamster cage has a front door and pull-out tray for easy cleaning. Important information - Material: Solid fir wood (untreated), PVC, plywood . Overall dimensions: 89.5 x 45 x 45 cm (L x W x H) . Inner dimensions: 80.5 x 40.5 x 40.5 cm (L x W x H) . Tray dimensions: 80 x 37 x 3.5 cm (L x W x H) . Mesh size: 1 x 1 cm (L x W) . Assembly required: Yes

